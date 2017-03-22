Today
Power from Buffalo?


Categories: Major Works, News
Tags: ,
A BIGGER Lake Buffalo is on the radar of Rural City of Wangaratta mayor Ken Clarke with the announcement of a new ministerial taskforce for regional Australia.

He sent an email to Cathy McGowan (MHR, Indi) on Friday urging her to pursue the building of “Big Buffalo” in what he believes would have multipronged benefits to the region.

This includes the potential generation of power similar to the Snowy Hydro project, the creation of jobs, and water security into the future.

The taskforce headed up by Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has been formed to drive economic growth and jobs and build transport and communications infrastructure in regional cities.

The Coalition initiative will also aim to improve access to education and healthcare services and create confident and strong regions working in partnership with local communities.

“Construction of a Big Buffalo would create about 200 jobs, it would provide guaranteed water storage, and could provide clean energy though a hydro system,” Cr Clarke said.

