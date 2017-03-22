Today
North East has cheapest water in Australia


RESIDENTS in the Ovens and Kiewa valleys have, for the second year running, the cheapest water in the country says the latest report by the Bureau of Meteorology.

The National Performance Report on Urban Water Utilities report says the average bill for North East Water customers is $884 a year, more than $1000 less than the most expensive water provider from Alice Springs.

The national report card shows the water authority’s average bill was almost half the most expensive annual bill for like organisations – with 20,000 to 50,000 customers
North East Water executive corporate services, Anthony Hernan said it was a long-term trend.

“Our customers only paid an average of $14 more per year in 2015-16 than what they were paying in 2011-12,” he said.

“This shows that the corporation has embraced major efficiencies across the organisation which has been passed on to consumers.

