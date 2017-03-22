Today
Hat trick for Henry


MYRTLEFORD’S title defence is off to the perfect start with the Savoys beating St Pats 5-0 at home in the opening round of the new AWFA season.

All five Savoy goals came in the second half on Sunday with Nagus Henry bagging a hat trick.

Englishmen Arron Redman and Will Dennis were the other goal scorers.

The only sour note was a fractured cheek bone to goal keeper Nathan Gleeson who was forced from the game with 15 minutes remaining.

Savoy co-coach Jayden Vescio said it was a satisfying way to start the campaign.

“If you said to us at the start of the game we would win 5-0 we would have definitely taken that,” Vescio said.

