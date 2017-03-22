Bright crashes out



Categories:

Tags:

BRIGHT is out of the premiership hunt in Wangaratta and District cricket after losing to Yarrawonga Mulwala Bulls last weekend.

For the third straight year one of the Lakers’ B grade sides denied the Wanderers a place in the decider.

Bright’s first day total of 9/176 proved too few, although it took the Bulls until late on Sunday to reach 3/180.

Nick Howden again top scored for Bright with a half century while Kieren Jamieson picked up two wickets at Stan Hargreaves Oval.

Captain Kieren Jamieson said it was disappointing to bow out.

“We had another good year but we came up short of what we hoped to achieve,” he said.

“We have played finals the past three seasons but only won our first final this year.

“We didn’t have the best day in the field on Sunday, we missed a few chances and although we only took three wickets the game was probably closer than that.