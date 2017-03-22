Alpine Shire bucks the crime trend



CRIME in the Alpine Shire is at its lowest in five years.

The latest figures show there were almost 100 less reported offences last year compared to 2015.

Figures released by the Crime Agency Statistics last Thursday reveal a drop in crime of 29.3 per cent from a total of 536 incidents in 2015 to 437 last year.

The last time there was less than 500 reported offences in a year was 2012 when the figure was 461.

Bright Police Acting Senior Sergeant Brian McCormick said a drop in crime was a great outcome for the Alpine Shire.

“It’s very pleasing to see a reduction in crime in almost every offence category,” he said.

“The figures not only reflect police efforts but also the co-operation, vigilance and general willingness of the public to protect and preserve the good order of this wonderful area we live in.

“From a policing perspective we’re always looking at strategies to reduce crime so when the figures reflect the effort it is pleasing to know those prevention techniques have worked.