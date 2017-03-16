Today
It is forcast to be Clear at 7:00 PM AEDT on March 18, 2017
Clear
31°/15°

Trainees take new skills home


Categories: Community, Featured Stories, News
Tags: , , ,
NEW SKILLS: Beatrice Bitting is the latest young person from Wadeye to complete her hospitality training at Dumu Café in Bright. PHOTO: Justin JenveyNEW SKILLS: Beatrice Bitting is the latest young person from Wadeye to complete her hospitality training at Dumu Café in Bright. PHOTO: Justin Jenvey

INDIGENOUS youth, training at Dumu Café in Bright, will be able to transfer their skills to a new café set to open at their home in Wadeye.

The Thathangathay Foundation will soon open a café at the youth centre they established in the remote Northern Territory community last year.

Café manager Chrissi Burns said the new café will be run by those in the leadership program who have completed their hospitality training in Bright.

“Previously the trainees would do three months here and then three months working in the store at Wadeye but it was never overly successful,” Ms Burns said.

“Because the youth centre already had a commercial kitchen in it, a café was something that was always a possibility.

“One day a week we will do a free community lunch that’s something similar to what we are doing at Dumu every Wednesday where you can come in and get a free tea or coffee between 9am-11am.

The full version of this story can be read in the print editions of the Myrtleford Times and Alpine Observer of Wednesday, 15 March, 2017 Click here to purchase the current digital edition

Want to read this story in full on your computer, tablet or phone?

Classifieds

By Phone

03 5752 1058

Fax: 03 5752 2627

By Email

classi.timesobserver@
nemedia.com.au

When to book

Observer & Times Classifieds

3pm Monday

North East Jobs

3pm Friday

Selling a car

Two weeks advertising with picture from only $29