Trainees take new skills home

INDIGENOUS youth, training at Dumu Café in Bright, will be able to transfer their skills to a new café set to open at their home in Wadeye.

The Thathangathay Foundation will soon open a café at the youth centre they established in the remote Northern Territory community last year.

Café manager Chrissi Burns said the new café will be run by those in the leadership program who have completed their hospitality training in Bright.

“Previously the trainees would do three months here and then three months working in the store at Wadeye but it was never overly successful,” Ms Burns said.

“Because the youth centre already had a commercial kitchen in it, a café was something that was always a possibility.

“One day a week we will do a free community lunch that’s something similar to what we are doing at Dumu every Wednesday where you can come in and get a free tea or coffee between 9am-11am.