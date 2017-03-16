Saints show form



MYRTLEFORD has continued its impressive preseason form against Wangaratta Rovers, but coach Leigh Corcoran isn’t getting carried away.

The Saints have now enjoyed comfortable wins over Ovens and Murray rivals, North Albury and Rovers and will play their third and final practice match against Corowa Rutherglen this weekend.

Corcoran said his players had shown plenty of encouraging signs in the past two weeks but he will wait until after the opening rounds of the home and away season to gauge where the team is at.

“From our end we don’t look into the practice games too much, we haven’t put anywhere near a full strength side out there and the teams we have played have been missing guys too,” Corcoran said.

“The games are about implementing and working on everything you have practised in the preseason.

“There were a few things on the weekend we wanted to focus on with some of our defensive structures and styles and we did those things well, so that was a positive.