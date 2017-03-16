Planned burns to start this week



PLANNED burns will start in the Ovens Valley this week as part of an autumn program targeting 16,000 ha of bushland.

That’s about half of what was burnt at the end of the two previous summers.

The first of the burns is expected to be on a 50-hectare lot near Walkers Lane in Bright this week and is also expected to include a program to remove trees that threaten property, power lines and roads.

Because of the lack of recent rain and warm weather the initial fuel reduction burns are expected to be relatively small – fires that can be started and blacked out in an afternoon or day.

Others near Mt Beauty will follow soon after – there are also burns planned for Bright’s Apex Hill and Barwidgee.

Almost 10,000 ha of the target are in two major burns in Whitfield and Rose River.