Planned burns to start this week


MAPPING IT OUT: Forest Fire Management’s District Manager Ovens Jarrod Hayse studies the planned burns map for the region ahead of the first fuel reduction burn this week. PHOTO: Brad WorrallMAPPING IT OUT: Forest Fire Management’s District Manager Ovens Jarrod Hayse studies the planned burns map for the region ahead of the first fuel reduction burn this week. PHOTO: Brad Worrall

PLANNED burns will start in the Ovens Valley this week as part of an autumn program targeting 16,000 ha of bushland.

That’s about half of what was burnt at the end of the two previous summers.

The first of the burns is expected to be on a 50-hectare lot near Walkers Lane in Bright this week and is also expected to include a program to remove trees that threaten property, power lines and roads.

Because of the lack of recent rain and warm weather the initial fuel reduction burns are expected to be relatively small – fires that can be started and blacked out in an afternoon or day.

Others near Mt Beauty will follow soon after – there are also burns planned for Bright’s Apex Hill and Barwidgee.

Almost 10,000 ha of the target are in two major burns in Whitfield and Rose River.

The full version of this story can be read in the print editions of the Myrtleford Times and Alpine Observer of Thursday, 16 March, 2017 Click here to purchase the current digital edition

Want to read this story in full on your computer, tablet or phone?

