Festival hits a winner

A DECISION by organisers to more than double the Myrtleford Festival budget has paid off in spades with a noticeable boost in crowds over the weekend.

Cheryl Walker, festival entertainment and events coordinator, said numbers were up noticeably on last year’s event with an estimated 2000 people attending with half of those from outside Myrtleford.

“The positive feedback we received was overwhelming and what we heard over and again was how people really appreciated the family friendly, safe environment,” she said.

“This could only be achieved with the continued support of local businesses and organisations and great support both financially and logistically from Alpine Shire Council.”

The mixed demographic of the crowds also pleased organisers particularly the large number of family groups and visitors.

“Although promoted as a community festival, it also welcomes visitors to join and it was obvious this year there were tourists here just for the Gapsted Wines Party in the Piazza, as well as during the day,” Ms Walkear said.