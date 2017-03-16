Brightest day of all



LAST weekend’s Brighter Days Festival was expected to be the biggest and best one yet and the 2017 edition certainly lived up to its billing.

With ARIA Hall of Famers Mental as Anything and Joe Camilleri headlining Saturday’s entertainment organisers estimate close to 10,000 people packed into Howitt Park on Saturday and a crowd just as big turned out on Sunday to see Chocolate Starfish and Screamin’ Eagles close out the weekend.

The committee also expects to tally a huge amount for two charities, the DEBRA Foundation (Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Research Association) and SUDC (Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood).

Brighter Days treasurer and Screamin’ Eagles member Matt Powell said the weekend kicked off with 1000s making their way to Mafeking Square on Friday night.

“The setting is what makes the event what it is, it’s a great place to spend a weekend particularly down there in Howitt Park,” Mr Powell said.

“We wondered if we might outgrow it but we made some changes this year, spent more on infrastructure and the way we ran things allowed us to accommodate more people.”