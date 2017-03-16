Bright breaks finals drought



BRIGHT has won its first Wangaratta and District cricket final since 2010.

The Wanderers secured a thrilling semi-final victory over Benalla Bushrangers at the Gardens Oval on Sunday, successfully defending 137.

Five wickets to Darcy Martin and three to captain Kieren Jamieson led Bright in the field while on the first day Jamieson (33) and Seamus Phillips (49) helped the side recover from a precarious position at 4/35.

Bright will now play Yarrawonga Mulwala Bulls for a place in the B grade grand final.

Jamieson said it was the team’s best win of the season.

“With only 137 on the board we didn’t have much room for error, we had to bowl tight and back it up in the field and we certainly did that,” he said.

“We knew we needed to get early wickets on Sunday and we were able to do that and then from there took wickets at the right time.

“It was by far our best bowling and fielding performance all season, Darcy’s effort was huge and we only dropped one catch for the day.