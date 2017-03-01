Question quota



POLITICAL grandstanding has forced Alpine Council to impose a limit on question time, says Mayor Ron Janas.

It is believed to be a first for the shire.

The new rules limit ratepayers to two questions at each public meeting and generally restricted to items on the meeting agenda.

Last year, ahead of the council election, several public meetings were bogged down for more than an hour with questions from the floor.

The new edict came into effect at the December meeting and was reiterated at the February council meeting.

Cr Janas told that meeting that the questions needed to be relevant.

“It’s my meeting and I’ll take questions as I please,” he said.