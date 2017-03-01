Today
It is forcast to be Chance of Rain at 7:00 PM AEDT on March 03, 2017
Chance of Rain
28°/12°

Question quota


Categories: Council, Front Page - Times, News, Top stories
Tags: ,
web---Limiting-the-questions

POLITICAL grandstanding has forced Alpine Council to impose a limit on question time, says Mayor Ron Janas.

It is believed to be a first for the shire.

The new rules limit ratepayers to two questions at each public meeting and generally restricted to items on the meeting agenda.

Last year, ahead of the council election, several public meetings were bogged down for more than an hour with questions from the floor.

The new edict came into effect at the December meeting and was reiterated at the February council meeting.

Cr Janas told that meeting that the questions needed to be relevant.

“It’s my meeting and I’ll take questions as I please,” he said.

The full version of this story can be read in the print editions of the Myrtleford Times and Alpine Observer of Wednesday, 1 March, 2017 Click here to purchase the current digital edition

Want to read this story in full on your computer, tablet or phone?

Classifieds

By Phone

03 5752 1058

Fax: 03 5752 2627

By Email

classi.timesobserver@
nemedia.com.au

When to book

Observer & Times Classifieds

3pm Monday

North East Jobs

3pm Friday

Selling a car

Two weeks advertising with picture from only $29