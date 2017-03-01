Today
Myrtleford adds to VFL listed talent


Former Werribee star Nathan Laracy has been signed to play for the Saints in the 2017 Ovens & Murray season.Former Werribee star Nathan Laracy has been signed to play for the Saints in the 2017 Ovens & Murray season.

MYRTLEFORD has signed an Albury premiership player and a former Wodonga Bulldog.

Matt Munro and Nathan Laracy have nominated Myrtleford as their home club in 2017.

The Werribee duo will be free to play for the Saints when not playing in the VFL.

The signatures mean Myrtleford currently has six VFL listed players on its books.

Munro was a member of Albury’s 2014 premiership side while Laracy last played for Wodonga in 2009 when the Bulldogs made the preliminary final.

Both struggled for senior opportunities at Werribee last season following North Melbourne’s full alignment to the Tigers.

