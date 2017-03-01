Today
It is forcast to be Chance of Rain at 7:00 PM AEDT on March 03, 2017
Chance of Rain
28°/12°

Multi-million dollar brew


Categories: Community, Front Page - Observer, News
Tags: , ,
NEXT STEP: Construction of Bright Brewery’s new production facility is set to get under way with head brewer Richard Chamberlin, project manager Marthijs Heuperman, operations manager Rupert Shaw and site manager Joel Odewahn keen to see progress.NEXT STEP: Construction of Bright Brewery’s new production facility is set to get under way with head brewer Richard Chamberlin, project manager Marthijs Heuperman, operations manager Rupert Shaw and site manager Joel Odewahn keen to see progress.

BRIGHT Brewery will create up to five new jobs once its new wholesale production facility in Churchill Avenue is up and running.

The 1050 sqm brewhouse will be three times the size of their current facility and have the potential to produce two million litres of beer a year.

It is part of Bright Brewery’s multi-million dollar expansion to introduce its craft beer to markets around Australia.

The new facility will be for wholesale production only, with the business’s heart and soul to remain at its existing Gavan Street venue, where new and experimental beers will continue to be brewed.

The new brewhouse will be known as ‘Fred’s Shed’- in honour of Bright Brewery co-founder, the late Fiona ‘Fred’ Reddaway.

The first sod was turned at the former Bright Dairy site last Wednesday with construction expected to be completed by September.

The full version of this story can be read in the print editions of the Myrtleford Times and Alpine Observer of Wednesday, 1 March, 2017 Click here to purchase the current digital edition

Want to read this story in full on your computer, tablet or phone?

Classifieds

By Phone

03 5752 1058

Fax: 03 5752 2627

By Email

classi.timesobserver@
nemedia.com.au

When to book

Observer & Times Classifieds

3pm Monday

North East Jobs

3pm Friday

Selling a car

Two weeks advertising with picture from only $29