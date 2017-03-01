Multi-million dollar brew



BRIGHT Brewery will create up to five new jobs once its new wholesale production facility in Churchill Avenue is up and running.

The 1050 sqm brewhouse will be three times the size of their current facility and have the potential to produce two million litres of beer a year.

It is part of Bright Brewery’s multi-million dollar expansion to introduce its craft beer to markets around Australia.

The new facility will be for wholesale production only, with the business’s heart and soul to remain at its existing Gavan Street venue, where new and experimental beers will continue to be brewed.

The new brewhouse will be known as ‘Fred’s Shed’- in honour of Bright Brewery co-founder, the late Fiona ‘Fred’ Reddaway.

The first sod was turned at the former Bright Dairy site last Wednesday with construction expected to be completed by September.