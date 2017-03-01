Growing the game



MYRTLEFORD Football Netball Club will gauge interest for a girls’ football side.

The success of the AFL Women’s competition, which is four rounds into its inaugural season, has the Saints eager to field its own side in the AFL North East Border’s Youth Girls league.

The club will hold a ‘come and try’ session at McNamara Reserve on Sunday.

“We want to see if there are girls from Myrtleford, Bright, Beechworth and Mt Beauty, keen on playing football,” Saints official Barry Holden said.

“If there is enough interest then we want to put a side in the local girls’ competition in 2018.

“With the AFLW up and running there’s the potential for huge growth in women’s football and having a girls’ side is something really positive we could add to our club.”