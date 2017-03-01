Today
It is forcast to be Chance of Rain at 7:00 PM AEDT on March 03, 2017
Chance of Rain
28°/12°

Dog gone, signs taken down


Categories: Community, Featured Stories, News
Tags: , ,
HERE TODAY … : A metal post is all that is left of the signage warning dog owners of the fines at Apex Park in Myrtleford.HERE TODAY … : A metal post is all that is left of the signage warning dog owners of the fines at Apex Park in Myrtleford.

ALPINE Council has been forced to remove signs threatening to fine pet owners caught with their dogs off lead because it misread the rules.

Just three weeks after the signs were erected at the Mount Beauty Pondage Walk and Myrtleford’s Loop Trail, officers removed the signage on Friday morning.

Council said the signs were incorrectly installed following a misreading of Council’s Amenity Local Law No. 5.

North East Media understands that the trails do not come under the jurisdiction of the law that relates to municipal parks and shopping precincts.

Myrtleford’s Jessica Lea Walker says she will still push to rally all dog owners for a protest walk this Saturday despite the latest developments.

The apprentice motor mechanic created the Facebook Page “Dogs Have Rights Too” after the signs were installed at Apex Park earlier this month.

The full version of this story can be read in the print editions of the Myrtleford Times and Alpine Observer of Wednesday, 1 March, 2017 Click here to purchase the current digital edition

Want to read this story in full on your computer, tablet or phone?

Classifieds

By Phone

03 5752 1058

Fax: 03 5752 2627

By Email

classi.timesobserver@
nemedia.com.au

When to book

Observer & Times Classifieds

3pm Monday

North East Jobs

3pm Friday

Selling a car

Two weeks advertising with picture from only $29