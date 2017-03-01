Dog gone, signs taken down



ALPINE Council has been forced to remove signs threatening to fine pet owners caught with their dogs off lead because it misread the rules.

Just three weeks after the signs were erected at the Mount Beauty Pondage Walk and Myrtleford’s Loop Trail, officers removed the signage on Friday morning.

Council said the signs were incorrectly installed following a misreading of Council’s Amenity Local Law No. 5.

North East Media understands that the trails do not come under the jurisdiction of the law that relates to municipal parks and shopping precincts.

Myrtleford’s Jessica Lea Walker says she will still push to rally all dog owners for a protest walk this Saturday despite the latest developments.

The apprentice motor mechanic created the Facebook Page “Dogs Have Rights Too” after the signs were installed at Apex Park earlier this month.