Digging for a different type of golden treasure

AN archeological dig in Harrietville later this year hopes to uncover the secrets of a 19th Century Chinese gold-mining village.

The Uncovered Past Institute was formed last year to increase public interest in Australia’s rich and diverse past.

The organisation includes Bright and Harrietville historians Di Talbot and Andrew Swift, who the public can join in conducting the excavation this October.

Harrietville was home to thousands of Chinese gold miners from the 1850s to 1880s.

The dig will be the first to take place on a Chinese mining settlement in Victoria.

Institute secretary and treasurer Paul Macgregor said the dig will centre around the foundations of a communal kitchen – a structure often reported in historical records, but rarely discovered.