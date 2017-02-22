Volunteer shortfall ends music muster



A LACK of volunteers has ended the Mt Beauty Music Festival.

Despite fundraising efforts and planning, the organising committee was unable to fill the vacancies on its board, which included the office bearer positions.

Under the rules of the Incorporated Associations Act (2012), an association may choose to cancel or wind up due to lack of members, loss of interest or fulfilment of its purposes.

Cancelling or winding up helps to ensure an association’s assets are distributed lawfully, and further meetings will be held to decide where the association’s assets will be distributed.

Jenny Eichler, president of the Muster, thanked the committee for its efforts to keep the music festival going after the festival went into recess last year.

“The community got behind us to support our fundraising events and we can’t thank them enough,” she said.