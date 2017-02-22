Today
Tigers’ last chance


Categories: Cricket, Sport
OVENS Valley United’s participation in Wangaratta and District A grade cricket finals will again come down to the final round of the season.

The Tigers can secure a first finals appearance by beating Delatite for its fourth win of the season while also needing other results to fall in the team’s favour.

They will aim to replace Benalla Violet Town in the top six, ironically they are the team who denied Ovens Valley a place in last year’s finals after beating them in the final round.

Ovens Valley will also be hoping Wangaratta Magpies succumb to third placed Rovers United Bruck in round 11.

Benalla Violet Town faces top of the table City Colts who the Tigers went down to last weekend.

The Tigers were unable to defend their first day total of 173, and inflict Colts’ first loss of the season.

