Festival show is black and white

THERE are 100 good reasons to make a bee-line for the photographic exhibition at the Myrtleford Festival on the Labour Day long weekend.

For just the second year the Myrtleford and District Historical Society will display 100 photos bequeathed to them from the late Tiff Rayner’s days as a news photographer.

The images, loosely titled “Myrtleford and its people”, are drawn from the late 1970s and into the early 1980s and include photos from schools, farming and sport.

Historical Society president John Taylor said they had barely scratched the surface of the collection.

“There are some 18 CDs of images, we are up to number seven but the fact is we keep finding gems in those that we have already looked at and keep going back,” he said.

“There are enough images here to keep this going for years to come.