Dog owners are barking mad

PET protests are being planned across the Alpine Shire after signs threatening to fine dog owners who don’t have their pooch on a lead were erected at two popular walking tracks.

But council says it’s only responding to complaints and the areas always demanded dogs be on leads.

A number of signs warning of $100 fines were erected at the Ovens River Loop in Myrtleford and Mt Beauty’s Pondage Walk in recent weeks.

Motor mechanic apprentice JessicaLea Walker is now organising dog protest walks in Myrtleford, Bright and Mt Beauty through her Facebook page Dogs Have Rights TOO.

“I believe the best solution is for the council to remove the signs to allow dogs and their owners to exercise together in a safe, open environment, as well as to build a fully fenced dog park suitable for dogs that aren’t as well behaved but still need a place to exercise and socialise,” she said.

“We used to walk from Apex Park along the river because the dogs love to sniff and run and it was so safe – I haven’t heard anyone complain.