Britt takes out WC season title


Dual Moguls 2017 Visa Freestyle International World Cup at Deer Valley Photo © Steven EarlDual Moguls 2017 Visa Freestyle International World Cup at Deer Valley Photo © Steven Earl

BRITT Cox has secured her first ever moguls World Cup season title.

The 22 year-old Mt Beauty product claimed her third straight moguls gold with victory in the single format at Tazawako, Japan over the weekend.

The win gave Cox an unassailable lead at the top of the World Cup standings despite there still being one round remaining.

Her previous best end of season ranking was 14th which she achieved in the 2013/14 season.

Cox was again near perfect for much of the contest – qualifying second behind France’s Perrine Laffont before finding her best form in the medal round.

She scored a 78.57 in the final to beat Laffont by just 0.21 points, giving her a sixth gold of the season.

Her six World Cup gold medals equals the record of fellow Aussie, Dale Begg-Smith, who won six World Cup events in his Olympic gold medal-winning year in 2006.

