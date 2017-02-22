Big plans for Mount Buffalo Chalet future



BOLD new plans to re-establish Mt Buffalo as a major tourism destination will be taken to the Victorian Government tomorrow.

On Sunday afternoon more than 100 people went to the Porepunkah Hall to see and hear details of plans contained in a 43-page booklet that will be handed to Parks Victoria in Melbourne.

Glass bottomed sky walks, skating rinks and outdoor education centres are just some of the ideas that are seen as integral to re-vitalising the mountain and developing public and private partnerships.

The meeting heard the plan provided concepts for each part of the mountain experience.

The components geographically align with four key visitor hubs that are consistent with Parks Victoria’s own approach to the future of the destination.

This includes the development of the Gorge and Chalet Village precinct as the primary visitor area, containing a range of tourism experiences; Lake Catani as a nature lover’s experience with a range of standard and high-end camping options; Dingo Dell as the destination’s new centre for outdoor education; and Cresta Valley as the mountain’s day lodge and activity precinct.