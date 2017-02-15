Road to recovery



YOUNG Myrtleford defender Brady Sharp is eyeing a mid-season return to senior footy.

The 19 year-old is on the mend after a knee reconstruction last July.

Sharp missed the final six games of 2016 after rupturing his ACL while playing for the Victoria Country under 19s.

Now eight weeks post-surgery Sharp said his recovery was going well.

“Everything is going to plan at the moment, the physio is happy with where it’s at so I need to just keep ticking along and ticking all the boxes,” Sharp said.

“Basically I’m back at training but can’t do any contact stuff yet, I still have to nurse it a bit and be wary of my change of direction and how quick I do things.

“It’s all about turning your mind on and concentrating on how you move.”

Sharp said older brother Jake had been guiding him in his recovery and he had his sights set on a round nine return against Wangaratta Magpies.

“I’ve got another good two months worth of rehab before I can play but I’ve had a quick look at the draw and think I should be back by the Queen’s Birthday long weekend in senior football,” he said.