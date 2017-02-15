Today
No more hats for Bright


BRIGHT is set to go from being the only town in Victoria with two hatted restaurants next door to each other, to none at all.

Following the closure of Simone’s on December 31, adjoining restaurant Tani will plate up for the last time in April.

But owners Hamish Nugent and Rachel Reed will still remain a part of Bright’s hospitality industry.

The pair has established Reed & Co Distilling (Remedy Gin) and will also team up with Bright coffee roasters Sixpence to form the All-In-One Distillery and Roastery.

“The plan was to open the distillery and still have Tani but Rachel and I are expecting our first child so that’s why we’re closing,” Mr Nugent said.

“We always talked with Luke and Tabatha about doing something together one day, they have been looking to move somewhere bigger for a while and with our situation it’s all going ahead now.

