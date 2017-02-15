Howden hits out



A FOURTH consecutive hundred at Wandiligong by Nick Howden has helped Bright to 251 on the first day if its round 13 clash with Rovers United Bruck.

Howden continued his stellar form at the picturesque Alpine Park, bringing up his century just before tea to have Bright in a commanding position at 3/165.

But the Wanderers will be disappointed they didn’t build on Howden’s platform before he was out in the 36th over for 107, after passing 750 runs for the season.

Following Howden’s dismissal two overs after the tea break, a 42-run fifth wicket partnership between Dylan Bursill (41) and Seamus Phillips (40) took Bright past 200 before the home side collapsed in pursuit of quick runs, losing their last five wickets for just 37 runs.

Liam Johnstone (4/40) and Denis Gillman (3/36) cleaned up to see Bright all out in 58 overs.