Today
It is forcast to be Partly Cloudy at 7:00 PM AEDT on February 17, 2017
Partly Cloudy
23°/11°

Howden hits out


Categories: Cricket, Sport
Tags: , , , ,
LOVE AFFAIR: Nick Howden was in devastating form at Wandiligong, again last weekend, notching another century at the ground. PHOTO: Justin JenveyLOVE AFFAIR: Nick Howden was in devastating form at Wandiligong, again last weekend, notching another century at the ground. PHOTO: Justin Jenvey

A FOURTH consecutive hundred at Wandiligong by Nick Howden has helped Bright to 251 on the first day if its round 13 clash with Rovers United Bruck.

Howden continued his stellar form at the picturesque Alpine Park, bringing up his century just before tea to have Bright in a commanding position at 3/165.

But the Wanderers will be disappointed they didn’t build on Howden’s platform before he was out in the 36th over for 107, after passing 750 runs for the season.

Following Howden’s dismissal two overs after the tea break, a 42-run fifth wicket partnership between Dylan Bursill (41) and Seamus Phillips (40) took Bright past 200 before the home side collapsed in pursuit of quick runs, losing their last five wickets for just 37 runs.

Liam Johnstone (4/40) and Denis Gillman (3/36) cleaned up to see Bright all out in 58 overs.

The full version of this story can be read in the print editions of the Myrtleford Times and Alpine Observer of Wednesday, 15 February, 2017 Click here to purchase the current digital edition

Want to read this story in full on your computer, tablet or phone?

Classifieds

By Phone

03 5752 1058

Fax: 03 5752 2627

By Email

classi.timesobserver@
nemedia.com.au

When to book

Observer & Times Classifieds

3pm Monday

North East Jobs

3pm Friday

Selling a car

Two weeks advertising with picture from only $29