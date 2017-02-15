Today
It is forcast to be Partly Cloudy at 7:00 PM AEDT on February 17, 2017
Partly Cloudy
23°/11°

Housing, staff squeeze


Categories: Front Page - Observer
Tags: , ,
Hospitality industry is struggling to recruit a labour forceHospitality industry is struggling to recruit a labour force

BRIGHT restaurateurs have held crisis talks over what they say is a chronic shortage of staff.

Eight businesses met with Alpine Shire Council recently to discuss options that included bringing in workers from overseas.

The collective believes a lack of affordable rental properties is just one of the reasons behind their failure to attract chefs and front of house workers.

Thirteen Steps’ Roy Merrington approached council in December to arrange a meeting between business owners having trouble attracting and retaining qualified staff.

“We’re in an area that is a bit of a gold mine but in the hospitality realm there isn’t the labour force to support the growth or there won’t be moving forward,” he said.

“It’s not just us and it’s not just isolated to this part if the world, it’s definitely harder to get chefs these days.

The full version of this story can be read in the print editions of the Myrtleford Times and Alpine Observer of Wednesday, 15 February, 2017 Click here to purchase the current digital edition

Want to read this story in full on your computer, tablet or phone?

Classifieds

By Phone

03 5752 1058

Fax: 03 5752 2627

By Email

classi.timesobserver@
nemedia.com.au

When to book

Observer & Times Classifieds

3pm Monday

North East Jobs

3pm Friday

Selling a car

Two weeks advertising with picture from only $29