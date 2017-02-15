Housing, staff squeeze



BRIGHT restaurateurs have held crisis talks over what they say is a chronic shortage of staff.

Eight businesses met with Alpine Shire Council recently to discuss options that included bringing in workers from overseas.

The collective believes a lack of affordable rental properties is just one of the reasons behind their failure to attract chefs and front of house workers.

Thirteen Steps’ Roy Merrington approached council in December to arrange a meeting between business owners having trouble attracting and retaining qualified staff.

“We’re in an area that is a bit of a gold mine but in the hospitality realm there isn’t the labour force to support the growth or there won’t be moving forward,” he said.

“It’s not just us and it’s not just isolated to this part if the world, it’s definitely harder to get chefs these days.