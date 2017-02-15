Feedback delivers revamped festival



TWO stages, street closures and a completely revamped schedule that will see many of the main events on a Sunday have Myrtleford Festival organisers talking up the Labour Day long weekend.

The former Tobacco, Hops and Timber festival has struggled for its own identity in recent years and under increasing pressure from other events in the region.

Myrtleford Festival’s Kylie Britt believes some “soul searching” has paid off.

“This year we will have the Great Alpine Road closed to traffic on the Sunday, a headline music act with The Pigs on one side and in Queen St another stage specifically for youth,” she said.

“They were just some of the ideas that came out of a public meeting we held last year.

“Our small committee has put a lot of effort into the planning of the 57th festival, which we do for the people of Myrtleford, anyone who loves visiting the area and all who aspire to the lifestyle and sense of community we are so fortunate to have here.