Today
It is forcast to be Partly Cloudy at 7:00 PM AEDT on February 17, 2017
Partly Cloudy
23°/11°

Basketball bonus


Categories: Community, Front Page - Times, News
Tags: ,
ACTION PACKED: Skylah McPherson looks to get her shot away during action at the soon to be revamped and added to basketball stadium in Myrtleford last week. PHOTO: Brad WorrallACTION PACKED: Skylah McPherson looks to get her shot away during action at the soon to be revamped and added to basketball stadium in Myrtleford last week. PHOTO: Brad Worrall

MYRTLEFORD will get its long-awaited multi-million dollar basketball stadium.

On Monday, more than two decades after a feasibility report first outlined the existing indoor court’s failings, Upper House Member for Northern Victoria Jaclyn Symes announced $1.3million in Victorian Government money for a major upgrade.

That contribution will be matched with $1.25 million from Alpine Council and a further $50,000 from the Myrtleford and District Basketball Association.

The $2.6 million project is expected to be included in this year’s council budget and completed at some point in the following financial year.

The new building with a distinctive sloping roof will feature another basketball court but is also expected to be used to host regional tournaments as well as netball, table tennis, indoor soccer, gymnastics, group fitness and school holiday activities.

The new stadium will be built at the Myrtleford recreation reserve, adjacent to the existing indoor court that will also get a makeover in the process.

The full version of this story can be read in the print editions of the Myrtleford Times and Alpine Observer of Wednesday, 15 February, 2017 Click here to purchase the current digital edition

Want to read this story in full on your computer, tablet or phone?

Classifieds

By Phone

03 5752 1058

Fax: 03 5752 2627

By Email

classi.timesobserver@
nemedia.com.au

When to book

Observer & Times Classifieds

3pm Monday

North East Jobs

3pm Friday

Selling a car

Two weeks advertising with picture from only $29