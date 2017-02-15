Basketball bonus



MYRTLEFORD will get its long-awaited multi-million dollar basketball stadium.

On Monday, more than two decades after a feasibility report first outlined the existing indoor court’s failings, Upper House Member for Northern Victoria Jaclyn Symes announced $1.3million in Victorian Government money for a major upgrade.

That contribution will be matched with $1.25 million from Alpine Council and a further $50,000 from the Myrtleford and District Basketball Association.

The $2.6 million project is expected to be included in this year’s council budget and completed at some point in the following financial year.

The new building with a distinctive sloping roof will feature another basketball court but is also expected to be used to host regional tournaments as well as netball, table tennis, indoor soccer, gymnastics, group fitness and school holiday activities.

The new stadium will be built at the Myrtleford recreation reserve, adjacent to the existing indoor court that will also get a makeover in the process.