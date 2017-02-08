Today
New crops set hops record


TOP CROP: Rostrevor manager Allan Monshing is pleased with how the hops on the Eurobin farm are coming along. PHOTO: Justin JenveyTOP CROP: Rostrevor manager Allan Monshing is pleased with how the hops on the Eurobin farm are coming along. PHOTO: Justin Jenvey

WHILE vignerons are predicting a later grape harvest this year, so too are farmers with hops.

Despite the potential for the first hops to be picked nearly a week later than normal, Rostrevor manager Allan Monshing said this year’s crop was progressing nicely.

“I think the crop looks pretty good considering what we had last year after being affected by hail,” he said.

“The development from the bur to the hop has been a little bit slower than other years, I think potentially by about five days but we will know more for sure in about two or three weeks time.

“The weather has been fairly kind to us, we have had pretty good rainfall when we have needed it and probably haven’t irrigated as much as normal.

“Night temperatures have been pretty mild and day temperatures have generally been pretty good.”

Mr Monshing said the Eurobin farm is set to process more hops then it ever has before with the increased output from new growing flats in Buffalo River.

