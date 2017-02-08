More than just a normal golf course



Categories:

Tags:

FAMILIES, sporting clubs, business houses and people just wanting to socialise, that’s who the Myrtleford Golf Club is hoping to attract with their fun run later this month.

The T2Green Fun Run/Walk has been planned for Sunday, February 26 as a way to utilise the Myrtleford course for things other than golf.

The walk/run will be 7.5km around Myrtleford’s picturesque 18-hole layout while there will be a shorter 3.5km route for children under 12.

Club secretary Gill Piggott is hoping for a big turnout for the inaugural event.

“As a club we just want to utilise the course but also promote the course to show people what a great facility we have,” she said.

“It’s the most beautiful place to go for a walk or run on and what better way to promote that than having something like this.