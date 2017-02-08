Today
It is forcast to be Partly Cloudy at 7:00 PM AEDT on February 09, 2017
Partly Cloudy
36°/17°

More gold for Cox


Categories: Skiiing, Sport
Tags: ,
Dual Moguls 2017 Visa Freestyle International World Cup at Deer Valley Photo © Steven EarlDual Moguls 2017 Visa Freestyle International World Cup at Deer Valley Photo © Steven Earl

BRITT Cox wasn’t able to claim back-to-back wins in the single moguls for the second time this year but she still came away from the latest World Cup meet with a gold, winning in the dual moguls.

Cox added her fourth gold medal of the World Cup season by taking out the dual moguls, two days after finishing third in the single format at Deer Valley, USA.

The 22 year-old now has five podiums from the six World Cup events this season.

She won the opening two rounds of the year at Ruka and Lake Placid before finishing fifth at Val St. Come in Canada on January 21.

After missing out on a medal at the season’s third stop, Cox bounced back by grabbing gold at Calgary two weeks ago, before her double medal effort in Utah over the weekend.

The Mt Beauty product said she still couldn’t believe how well she had started 2017.

The full version of this story can be read in the print editions of the Myrtleford Times and Alpine Observer of Wednesday, 8 February, 2017 Click here to purchase the current digital edition

Want to read this story in full on your computer, tablet or phone?

Classifieds

By Phone

03 5752 1058

Fax: 03 5752 2627

By Email

classi.timesobserver@
nemedia.com.au

When to book

Observer & Times Classifieds

3pm Monday

North East Jobs

3pm Friday

Selling a car

Two weeks advertising with picture from only $29