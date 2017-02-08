More gold for Cox



BRITT Cox wasn’t able to claim back-to-back wins in the single moguls for the second time this year but she still came away from the latest World Cup meet with a gold, winning in the dual moguls.

Cox added her fourth gold medal of the World Cup season by taking out the dual moguls, two days after finishing third in the single format at Deer Valley, USA.

The 22 year-old now has five podiums from the six World Cup events this season.

She won the opening two rounds of the year at Ruka and Lake Placid before finishing fifth at Val St. Come in Canada on January 21.

After missing out on a medal at the season’s third stop, Cox bounced back by grabbing gold at Calgary two weeks ago, before her double medal effort in Utah over the weekend.

The Mt Beauty product said she still couldn’t believe how well she had started 2017.