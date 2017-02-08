‘Marchies’ take centre stage



THE Marchies are back.

The Myrtleford Festival’s month-long take on the Archibald prize has been one of the modern success stories of the March Labour Day long weekend event.

First introduced in 2015, last year 33 shops featured portraits created by local artists for the month of March.

Organiser Anne Dugdale is hoping this year they will include a people’s choice award.

“It’s early days but it certainly looks like we’ll have just as many shops on board this year and certainly the artist are keen to have their work included in the festival,” she said.

“The portraits have to be of Myrtleford locals – whether they live, work or have some connection to our great town.

“They will be on display in shop windows for the month to coincide with the Myrtleford Festival.