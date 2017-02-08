Today
Grudge match on the cards


MYRTLEFORD will face Albury Wodonga Football Association rival Wangaratta in the first round of this year’s FFA Cup if both teams win their Victorian qualifying matches this weekend.

The Savoys host the Phillip Island Breakers on Saturday and will play the winner of Wangaratta and Shepparton South, in the second week of the national knockout competition, if they progress.

Despite a potential mid-February matchup with their most bitter rival, Myrtleford co-coach Jayden Vescio said he wasn’t thinking too far ahead.

“Phillip Island finished third in the Gippsland competition last year so we’re expecting to face a pretty good side,” he said.

“We’re looking forward to our second FFA Cup, we drew another home game and won’t be travelling too far again if we get through to the second week.

