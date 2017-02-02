Today
$200,000 grant delivers shade cover for Mt Beauty pool


NEW shade cloths, a water play feature for toddlers, winter covers and a paint job are all on the to-do list for Mt Beauty pool after a $200,000 Victorian Government grant.

Alpine Shire Council will contribute a further $110,380 towards a project estimated at more than $300,000.

Director assets Charlie Bird said the funding was a fantastic result, and the upgrades will add to the work already undertaken around Mount Beauty over the past few years.

“The pool is a much-valued resource for the community and visitors over the warmer months, and these works will extend its life-span, help attract more users and create a safer, more accessible space,” he said.

“We have secured $200,000 under the Small Aquatic Projects category to upgrade the Mount Beauty Pool for a total project value of $310,380.”

