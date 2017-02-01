Tigers batsmen turn it on



OVENS Valley United has turned its batting form around by posting its biggest score of the Wangaratta and District A grade cricket season.

The Tigers were all out for 247 on the first day of their two-day clash with Corowa, easily passing their previous best of 9/165 against Yarrawonga Mulwala in round three.

Englishman Connor Hammond top scored for the visitors, posting his first half century of the season while Michael Newton fell four short of a 50.

Corey Southern, Andy Newton and Paul Neary all provided solid support as the visitors put their recent batting woes behind them.

Tiger’s skipper Corey Southern said his side had plenty of luck before eventually all being dismissed, one ball into the 62nd over.

“There were a few dropped catches and three times guys were out on no balls which I have never seen before,” he said.