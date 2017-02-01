Today
It is forcast to be Clear at 7:00 PM AEDT on February 04, 2017
Clear
33°/17°

Tigers batsmen turn it on


Categories: Cricket, Sport
Tags: , ,
OVENS Valley United has turned its batting form around by posting its biggest score of the Wangaratta and District A grade cricket season.OVENS Valley United has turned its batting form around by posting its biggest score of the Wangaratta and District A grade cricket season.

OVENS Valley United has turned its batting form around by posting its biggest score of the Wangaratta and District A grade cricket season.

The Tigers were all out for 247 on the first day of their two-day clash with Corowa, easily passing their previous best of 9/165 against Yarrawonga Mulwala in round three.

Englishman Connor Hammond top scored for the visitors, posting his first half century of the season while Michael Newton fell four short of a 50.

Corey Southern, Andy Newton and Paul Neary all provided solid support as the visitors put their recent batting woes behind them.

Tiger’s skipper Corey Southern said his side had plenty of luck before eventually all being dismissed, one ball into the 62nd over.

“There were a few dropped catches and three times guys were out on no balls which I have never seen before,” he said.

The full version of this story can be read in the print editions of the Myrtleford Times and Alpine Observer of Wednesday, 1 February, 2017 Click here to purchase the current digital edition

Want to read this story in full on your computer, tablet or phone?

Classifieds

By Phone

03 5752 1058

Fax: 03 5752 2627

By Email

classi.timesobserver@
nemedia.com.au

When to book

Observer & Times Classifieds

3pm Monday

North East Jobs

3pm Friday

Selling a car

Two weeks advertising with picture from only $29