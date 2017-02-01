Saints’ positive start



Categories:

Tags:

TRYOUTS only began on Monday, but Myrtleford netball coach Anndrea Crisp says things are already looking better for this Ovens and Murray netball season compared to last.

The Saints had another tough year across all grades in 2016, with A grade winning just one game and the club’s other three team’s faring only slightly better.

It’s been two seasons since Myrtleford has had any team contest finals, having struggled with player numbers since 2014.

Crisp said one of the two concerns had been addressed.

“The netball committee got together pretty much as soon as we finished last year and said we can’t have a season like that again,” Crisp said.

“In terms of players, each week we struggled, a lot of the time we didn’t have enough numbers.