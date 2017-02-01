Master chef honoured



KNOWN for her hospitality and of course her cooking, Patrizia Simone helped put Bright on the map as a culinary destination.

The Alpine Shire Citizen of the Year was honoured for her incredible contribution to the hospitality industry, her support for young chefs over many years, as well as her fundraising efforts and support of regional producers.

The master chef said her Australia Day recognition was a real surprise.

“I never expected it,” she said.

“I think you go through life, you do what you do and you do it to your best.

“You never really think that you could make a difference or you could do something that benefits other people.