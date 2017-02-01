Today
All in the family


HEREDITARY: Bernadette Hays with husband Colin Cameron and son Alex Cameron said she simply followed the example set by her parents. PHOTO: Brad WorrallHEREDITARY: Bernadette Hays with husband Colin Cameron and son Alex Cameron said she simply followed the example set by her parents. PHOTO: Brad Worrall

BERNADETTE Hays’ commitment to community service was hereditary.

The newly-crowned Myrtleford Citizen of the Year told the crowd at last week’s Australia Day ceremony in Jubilee Park that she had simply followed the example set by her parents.

Born and bred in Myrtleford Ms Hays said when it was time to raise a family she headed back to her hometown and suddenly found herself involved in a range of activities.

“I think I learned from my parents when I was a kid but at the time you don’t realise that it’s happening,” she said.

“You just accept that everyone is the same when your parents are putting their hand up to help volunteer with a sport group or other activity that you might be involved with.

“Obviously it’s planted there in the back of your mind, whether you realise it or not.”

