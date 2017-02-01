Today
It is forcast to be Clear at 7:00 PM AEDT on February 04, 2017
Clear
33°/17°

A gong for “Mr Hoppet”


Categories: Featured Stories
Tags: , ,
ALLAN MARSLAND OAM: On Australia Day the Australian government recognised the huge contribution of Allan Marsland of Tawonga South to the sport of cross-country skiing with a Medal of the Order of Australia. Mr Marsland will be presented with his medal at a ceremony later in the year.ALLAN MARSLAND OAM: On Australia Day the Australian government recognised the huge contribution of Allan Marsland of Tawonga South to the sport of cross-country skiing with a Medal of the Order of Australia. Mr Marsland will be presented with his medal at a ceremony later in the year.

THE whole skiing community of the Upper Kiewa Valley was delighted to hear that Allan Marsland has been awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for services to cross-country skiing in last week’s Australia Day awards.

Mr Marsland has been a driving force behind raising the profile of cross-country skiing in the district since becoming keen on the sport when he came to Bogong School Camp as a teacher in the early 70s.

Over the years he has been involved in many local, national and international committees to promote skiing in general and the Upper Kiewa in particular.

“I joined the Birkebeiner Nordic Ski Club almost at its foundation in 1977,” he said.

“From our running of the Australian Birkebeiner we knew that we had the best race in Australia.

“We had heard of the World Loppet series and some of our members had participated in it, and we wanted to be part of it.

The full version of this story can be read in the print editions of the Myrtleford Times and Alpine Observer of Wednesday, 1 February, 2017 Click here to purchase the current digital edition

Want to read this story in full on your computer, tablet or phone?

Classifieds

By Phone

03 5752 1058

Fax: 03 5752 2627

By Email

classi.timesobserver@
nemedia.com.au

When to book

Observer & Times Classifieds

3pm Monday

North East Jobs

3pm Friday

Selling a car

Two weeks advertising with picture from only $29