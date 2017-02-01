A gong for “Mr Hoppet”



THE whole skiing community of the Upper Kiewa Valley was delighted to hear that Allan Marsland has been awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for services to cross-country skiing in last week’s Australia Day awards.

Mr Marsland has been a driving force behind raising the profile of cross-country skiing in the district since becoming keen on the sport when he came to Bogong School Camp as a teacher in the early 70s.

Over the years he has been involved in many local, national and international committees to promote skiing in general and the Upper Kiewa in particular.

“I joined the Birkebeiner Nordic Ski Club almost at its foundation in 1977,” he said.

“From our running of the Australian Birkebeiner we knew that we had the best race in Australia.

“We had heard of the World Loppet series and some of our members had participated in it, and we wanted to be part of it.