Vintage wants it hot, hot, hot

AFTER a slow start to the season, grape growers are hoping for warm and dry weather in February and March.

Vignerons expect this year’s grape harvest in the Ovens and Kiewa valleys to start a number of weeks later than recent years.

Cool weather and summer rain has so far delayed the ripening process.

Alpine Valley Vignerons president Micheal Fruedenstein said grapes are only just starting to turn.

“Certainly in the cooler parts of the valleys the grapes are about two to three weeks behind normal,” he said

“It’s been a very mild season, we just haven’t had the heat.

“The grapes are still quite hard, they are only just going in to veraison which is the start of the real ripening when the sugars start to develop.”