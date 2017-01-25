Today
Longevity the key to the Alpenhorn


Categories: Community, Featured Stories, News
Tags: , ,
OLD ORDER CHANGES: Outgoing owners of the Alpenhorn Holiday Units Karen and Tony Roberts (right) say farewell to their business, original owner and friend Jill Heberle (centre) and new owners Annick and Nick Mills.

FOR only the second time in its 40-year history the Alpenhorn Holiday Units on the Kiewa Valley Highway in Tawonga South has changed hands.

Opened in 1977 by Jack and Jill Heberle, the Alpenhorn was one of the first sets of self-contained tourist accommodation in the area.

The Heberles had been living in Falls Creek, where they ran Les Chalets, which Jack had built, but in 1975 the family moved to the valley so that their daughter could attend high school.

“We were already experienced in running holiday accommodation, and we knew there would be a big demand because Falls Creek was always booked out,” Mrs Heberle said.

“At that time tourism was not being encouraged in the Kiewa Valley, and we had some trouble getting planning permission to build a two-story structure.

“It was still an SEC town and they didn’t want it to become like Bright.

“We were keen for more holiday accommodation to be built to bring more visitors into Mt Beauty, and gradually this began to happen – more and more people came and Mt Beauty came to be seen as a holiday destination.”

The full version of this story can be read in the print editions of the Myrtleford Times and Alpine Observer of Wednesday, 25 January, 2017 Click here to purchase the current digital edition

