Today
It is forcast to be Clear at 7:00 PM AEDT on January 25, 2017
Clear
21°/9°

Lions adding to pride


Categories: Football, Sport
Tags: , ,
GIRLS JUST WANNA PLAY FOOTY: Alpine Lions (from left) Beatrice and Bernice Bitting, Casey Green, Hannah Fitzgerald, Gemma Ryan, Eliza Moore and coach Scott Reeb are preparing for the North East Border Youth Girls League football season.GIRLS JUST WANNA PLAY FOOTY: Alpine Lions (from left) Beatrice and Bernice Bitting, Casey Green, Hannah Fitzgerald, Gemma Ryan, Eliza Moore and coach Scott Reeb are preparing for the North East Border Youth Girls League football season.

THE region’s youth girls’ football team is calling out for interested players between the ages of 13 and 18.

The Alpine Lions have recently commenced training ahead of the second official North East Border Youth Girls League season.

With the inaugural Women’s AFL season set to kick off next weekend there has never been a more exciting time for women’s football.

Alpine Lions coach Scott Reeb said the forming of a national competition has also helped to grow girls and women’s footy at the grass roots level, with the NEBYGL set to be bigger and better in 2017.

“Last year there were only four teams and 10 rounds plus finals and this year there will be six teams and a 12 round home and away season,” he said.

“All the girls are really excited that there is finally a pathway to follow and something to aim for.

The full version of this story can be read in the print editions of the Myrtleford Times and Alpine Observer of Wednesday, 25 January, 2017 Click here to purchase the current digital edition

Want to read this story in full on your computer, tablet or phone?

Classifieds

By Phone

03 5752 1058

Fax: 03 5752 2627

By Email

classi.timesobserver@
nemedia.com.au

When to book

Observer & Times Classifieds

3pm Monday

North East Jobs

3pm Friday

Selling a car

Two weeks advertising with picture from only $29