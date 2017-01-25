Lions adding to pride



THE region’s youth girls’ football team is calling out for interested players between the ages of 13 and 18.

The Alpine Lions have recently commenced training ahead of the second official North East Border Youth Girls League season.

With the inaugural Women’s AFL season set to kick off next weekend there has never been a more exciting time for women’s football.

Alpine Lions coach Scott Reeb said the forming of a national competition has also helped to grow girls and women’s footy at the grass roots level, with the NEBYGL set to be bigger and better in 2017.

“Last year there were only four teams and 10 rounds plus finals and this year there will be six teams and a 12 round home and away season,” he said.

“All the girls are really excited that there is finally a pathway to follow and something to aim for.