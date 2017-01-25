Home grown talent on show



A UNIQUE exhibition at the Happy Valley Hall in March will bring together a rich array of home-grown artists that now share their talents with the world.

Art in the Valley will be held in conjunction with the Myrtleford Festival over the Labour Day weekend.

The Westacott brothers, master printmaker Ian now living in Scotland and glass artist Jonathon now based in Queensland, grew up in Myrtleford.

Jenny John, potter and watercolourist, and her sister Liz Serpell who does mosaics grew up on a farm in Rosewhite.

So too did photographer Paul Burgess, while Kevin Boyd – ceramicist, potter and art teacher began his career doing a printing apprenticeship with Jack Garoni at the Myrtleford Times.

Jonathon Westacott said he still calls Myrtleford home.