Bright Autumn Festival needs a night spark


ORGANISERS of one of Bright’s major festivals hope to add a different aspect to the program in 2017.

Bright Autumn Festival president Brendan Holland said the committee is looking to hold more events of a night, something the long standing festival has lacked over its 55 years.

Mr Holland said 2016 saw a number of new activities successfully introduced to the 10-day festival, which celebrates life in the Alpine High Country.

“Last year we had the woodwork and the ironwork workshops, the bush dance and the Instameet which were all quite successful,” he said.

“They’re all things we hope to go have again, we haven’t spoken to Bright Brewery about the bush dance yet but we expect that to go ahead while the Instameet is a good way to promote the town.

