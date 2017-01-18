North East water usage drops but water saving rules remain in force



RESIDENTS of the North East are being water wise with Mt Beauty residents using a quarter less water in the past two months compared to the previous year.

Figures obtained by North East Media show that Myrtleford, Bright and Mt Beauty have saved about 32 megalitres of water, the equivalent of 12 Olympic swimming pools, in November December compared to the same time last year.

But while water storages have experienced another good year of inflows, North East Water is again reminding residents that permanent water saving rules are still in force.

Bright used 11 megalites less compared to the same time last year, Myrtleford saved 5 megalitres and Mt Beauty topped the “water wisers” using 16 megalitres lesss than the same time last year.

Wangaratta used 28ML more water through November and December despite floods at the start of spring.

“Water use for the end of 2016 remained relatively consistent with what our customers used during the same period last year,” the water authority’s communications and engagement executive Ann Telford, said.