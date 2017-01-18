Lions focus on the future



Categories:

Tags:

WHOROULY coach Wayne Millis will focus on developing the club’s young talent and building a culture of mateship and loyalty in his first season at the helm.

With the departure of star midfielder Corey Southern to Tallangatta League club Chiltern, and gun forward Nathan Hooper’s future with the Lions still up in the air, Millis is looking to his young charges to lead the club forward.

Matt Charleston has returned after a year at Wangaratta Rovers, while 2015 best and fairest winner Bryce Hooper has recommitted, with both signing on for two years.

Charleston was runner up to Hooper in the club award in 2015, establishing himself as one of the best wingmen in the Ovens and King with his line breaking pace, and Millis expects big things from both players in 2017.

“Bryce has been one of our best players over the past few years, so to get that commitment from him makes it easier for other guys to follow his lead,” Millis said.

“All of the blokes who have committed at this stage have signed on for two years, so that really helps us to build something sustainable over the long term.