Today
It is forcast to be Partly Cloudy at 7:00 PM AEDT on January 21, 2017
Partly Cloudy
23°/9°

Chalet’s new vision to go public


Categories: Featured Stories
Tags: ,
The view from the lookout near the chalet on Mount Buffalo.The view from the lookout near the chalet on Mount Buffalo.

AN ambitious plan for Mt Buffalo’s future that includes glass walkways across the gorge, outdoor education centres and ice skating will be presented to a public meeting next month.

The “vision” for the mountain and its mothballed chalet is the result of a think tank that included local business, government and tourism authorities.

Chair of the Community for Action on the Chalet and a member of the Victorian Government’s Mount Buffalo Destination Advisory Group David Jacobson said it had turned their thinking around.

“At one stage the plan was to demolish 60 to 70 per cent of the chalet – this proposal re-purposes 95 per cent of the existing buildings,” he said.

“The overarching principle is the idea of turning the chalet and gorge into a village precinct.

“In time there will be other precincts as well.

“Some of these ideas have already been floated in the public domain, some haven’t.

The full version of this story can be read in the print editions of the Myrtleford Times and Alpine Observer of Wednesday, 18 January, 2017 Click here to purchase the current digital edition

Want to read this story in full on your computer, tablet or phone?

Classifieds

By Phone

03 5752 1058

Fax: 03 5752 2627

By Email

classi.timesobserver@
nemedia.com.au

When to book

Observer & Times Classifieds

3pm Monday

North East Jobs

3pm Friday

Selling a car

Two weeks advertising with picture from only $29