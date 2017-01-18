Chalet’s new vision to go public



AN ambitious plan for Mt Buffalo’s future that includes glass walkways across the gorge, outdoor education centres and ice skating will be presented to a public meeting next month.

The “vision” for the mountain and its mothballed chalet is the result of a think tank that included local business, government and tourism authorities.

Chair of the Community for Action on the Chalet and a member of the Victorian Government’s Mount Buffalo Destination Advisory Group David Jacobson said it had turned their thinking around.

“At one stage the plan was to demolish 60 to 70 per cent of the chalet – this proposal re-purposes 95 per cent of the existing buildings,” he said.

“The overarching principle is the idea of turning the chalet and gorge into a village precinct.

“In time there will be other precincts as well.

“Some of these ideas have already been floated in the public domain, some haven’t.