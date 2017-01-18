Today
Bushfire threat is constant danger


WARNING: Ovens Valley CFA group officer Andrew Cross has warned people that lighting fires without a permit can lead to heavy fines.WARNING: Ovens Valley CFA group officer Andrew Cross has warned people that lighting fires without a permit can lead to heavy fines.

TWO intentionally lit fires over recent weeks have CFA officials warning people to not get complacent about the bushfire threat.

As of December 12, when the Fire Danger Period was declared for the Alpine Shire and mountain resorts, no fire can be lit in the open air without a permit.

But Ovens Valley group officer Andrew Cross said a potential fine of more than $21,000 and jail hadn’t stopped some people from thinking they could.

“There was a bonfire in Harrietville the other night and one near Bright as well, people just thinking it was fine to burn off,” he said.

“The rain we‘ve had has given us all a false sense of security that we won’t get fires but as it showed on New Year’s day at Tangambalanga a bit of wind and away it went across the paddocks.

“Something similar could happen to us out through Murmungee on the west side of Myrtleford.

The full version of this story can be read in the print editions of the Myrtleford Times and Alpine Observer of Wednesday, 18 January, 2017

