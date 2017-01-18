Bumper summer sensation



Categories:

Tags:

IT’S been a bumper holiday season.

That’s the word coming from holiday parks around the Alpine Shire.

Australian Tourist Park Management, which runs 34 different holiday parks around the country, say people have fallen back in love with the traditional camping and caravan trips.

The figures from our park owners and managers certainly suggest that, with most seeing a 10 per cent increase this summer.

Bright Holiday Park manager Jaime Banks said bookings in December blitzed the same time last year and the same trend has carried on into January.

“We had a busy couple of weeks before Christmas, and like everyone were fully booked over Christmas and New Year,” she said.